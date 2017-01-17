'Wilpattu forest cleared by State Timber Corp, not by Muslim IDPs' - environmentalist
Jan 20, Colombo: A Sri Lankan environmentalist has claimed that the forests in the Wilpattu National Reserve were cleared by the State Timber Corporation and not by the displaced Muslims as alleged. Addressing a discussion forum on Wilpattu at Ramada Hotel on Thursday with the participation of Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen, Thilak Kariyawasam, President of Lanka Organic Agriculture Movement said the trees in the Wilpattu National Forest were removed not by Muslims but by State Timber Corporation, and the Muslims were accused on deforestation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec 26
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC