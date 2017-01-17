'Wilpattu forest cleared by State Timber Corp, not by Muslim IDPs' - environmentalist

Jan 20, Colombo: A Sri Lankan environmentalist has claimed that the forests in the Wilpattu National Reserve were cleared by the State Timber Corporation and not by the displaced Muslims as alleged. Addressing a discussion forum on Wilpattu at Ramada Hotel on Thursday with the participation of Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen, Thilak Kariyawasam, President of Lanka Organic Agriculture Movement said the trees in the Wilpattu National Forest were removed not by Muslims but by State Timber Corporation, and the Muslims were accused on deforestation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.