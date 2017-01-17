'Wilpattu forest cleared by State Tim...

'Wilpattu forest cleared by State Timber Corp, not by Muslim IDPs' - environmentalist

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 20, Colombo: A Sri Lankan environmentalist has claimed that the forests in the Wilpattu National Reserve were cleared by the State Timber Corporation and not by the displaced Muslims as alleged. Addressing a discussion forum on Wilpattu at Ramada Hotel on Thursday with the participation of Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen, Thilak Kariyawasam, President of Lanka Organic Agriculture Movement said the trees in the Wilpattu National Forest were removed not by Muslims but by State Timber Corporation, and the Muslims were accused on deforestation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,110,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC