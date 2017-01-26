Will oppose Sri Lanka's new Constitut...

Will oppose Sri Lanka's new Constitution: Rajapaksha

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lankan strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa has accused President Maithripala Sirisena of trying to appease the minority Tamil community by promising devolution of power, saying he will oppose the "fraudulent" new Constitution. "What did they say , they said powers of the presidency will be reduced and Parliament would be strengthened," the former president, whose nearly a decade- long rule was ended by Sirisena, said while addressing a public rally here yesterday.

