'We are creating a powerful Sri Lanka for future generation' - PM

Jan 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today said the government is working to create a powerful country for the future generation through the "Balagathu Sri Lanka" program and new development programs have been initiated for the benefit of the youth of the country. "We are creating a powerful Sri Lanka to give you a powerful future, for you to live in this global village with pride," the Premier told the members of the Youth Parliament today expressing optimism that a young generation that can project a powerful image of Sri Lanka in the world could be groomed through the Youth Parliament.

Chicago, IL

