War crime perpetrators should be puni...

War crime perpetrators should be punished - Former Sri Lanka Army Commander Field Marshal Fonseka

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 29, Colombo: If there are individuals who have committed war crimes, they should be punished irrespective of their status, the Minister for Regional Development and former Sri Lanka Army commander Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says. Speaking to the media after participating in a function at the Sri Lanka's Hadabima Authority on Saturday Field Marshal Fonseka said there could have been few persons in the 200,000-strong Army who might have been responsible for the alleged war crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,421 • Total comments across all topics: 278,369,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC