War crime perpetrators should be punished - Former Sri Lanka Army Commander Field Marshal Fonseka

Jan 29, Colombo: If there are individuals who have committed war crimes, they should be punished irrespective of their status, the Minister for Regional Development and former Sri Lanka Army commander Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says. Speaking to the media after participating in a function at the Sri Lanka's Hadabima Authority on Saturday Field Marshal Fonseka said there could have been few persons in the 200,000-strong Army who might have been responsible for the alleged war crimes.

