Volkswagen's emission scandal changed...

Volkswagen's emission scandal changed Sri Lanka plans for plant - Deputy Minister

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 07, Colombo: The emission scandal in which German carmaker Volkswagen was embroiled since September 2015, ended its project to set up an assembling facility in Sri Lanka, according to Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva. Deputy Minister Harsha de Silva explaining the circumstances in which the VW plant project was called off, in a Facebook post said that within two weeks after VW and Sri Lankan car dealer, Senok Automobiles, signed an agreement for the plant in mid-August 2015, VW admitted to the US Environment Protection Authority that it had cheated on emissions tests on some of its diesel models sold in the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,481

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC