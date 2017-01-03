Volkswagen's emission scandal changed Sri Lanka plans for plant - Deputy Minister

Jan 07, Colombo: The emission scandal in which German carmaker Volkswagen was embroiled since September 2015, ended its project to set up an assembling facility in Sri Lanka, according to Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva. Deputy Minister Harsha de Silva explaining the circumstances in which the VW plant project was called off, in a Facebook post said that within two weeks after VW and Sri Lankan car dealer, Senok Automobiles, signed an agreement for the plant in mid-August 2015, VW admitted to the US Environment Protection Authority that it had cheated on emissions tests on some of its diesel models sold in the US.

