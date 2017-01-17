US Navy Ship USS Hopper's visit signa...

US Navy Ship USS Hopper's visit signals growing bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka

Jan 23, Colombo:

Jan 23, Colombo: The USS Hopper concluded its five-day port call to Colombo today as part of a visit to strengthen growing United States-Sri Lankan ties and expressed appreciation to the Sri Lankan Navy for its assistance during an emergency medical evacuation of a USS Hopper crewmember in September 2016. "Cooperation between our two countries' naval forces enhances maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region," said U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Atul Keshap.

