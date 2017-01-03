US launches US$ 1 million clean water...

US launches US$ 1 million clean water project in Sri Lanka to provide ...

Jan 09, Colombo: The United States government joined State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle and MEP leader Dinesh Gunawardena on January 5 to launch an approximately Rs. 150 million program to provide safe disaster-resilient drinking water to local communities in Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

