U.S. Navy Ship Hopper arrives at Colombo Port in Sri Lanka

Jan 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, welcomed the United States Navy ship USS Hopper arrived at the Port of Colombo on Thursday, 19th January 2017 on a goodwill visit. Subsequently, the Commanding Officer of the ship, Commander John D. Gainey paid a courtesy call on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jayantha De Silva at the Western Naval Command Headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.