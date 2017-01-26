U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation partnering with Sri Lanka to promote economic opportunity
Jan 27, Colombo: Senior officials from the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation visited Sri Lanka January 23-26 to discuss joint efforts to fight poverty and promote economic opportunity for all Sri Lankans. During the visit, MCC representatives met with Sri Lankan government officials as well as representatives of industry and civil society to hear their views and explain the MCC process in detail.
