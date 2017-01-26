Transparency International Sri Lanka ...

Transparency International Sri Lanka rejects reports several activists are leaving the organization

Jan 27, Colombo:

Jan 27, Colombo: The anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International Sri Lanka today rejected the media reports which said that several activists have left organization following controversies over financial transactions between the TISL and other entities. Issuing a statement TISL Executive Director Asoka Obeyesekere said the organization has decided not to renew the contracts of some employees including a Senior Manager due to several factors and that is misinterpreted in the report as the employees have voluntarily left.

Chicago, IL

