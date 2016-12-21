TN opposes provocative remarks by SL ministers

CHENNAI: The day when India's agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and Sri Lanka fisheries minister Mahinda Amaraweera and foreign minister Mangala Samarweera are meeting in Colombo to solve the disputes between the fishermen of both countries, chief minister O Panneerselvam on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to release 52 Tamil Nadu fishermen who are in Sri Lankan prisons. He also urged Modi's intervention for the release of more than 100 Indian fishing boats that are in Sri Lankan custody.

