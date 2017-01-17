Three Sinha Group receives FCCISL Sil...

Three Sinha Group receives FCCISL Silver Award

Jan 23, Colombo: Three Sinha Group of Companies, an organization that strives to break new barriers in the roller door industry won the Silver Award in large category - manufacturing sector at 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 ' Awards Ceremony organized by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka . Three Sinha has introduced a range of roller door products to the market, namely roller doors, roller shutters, sectional overhead doors, window shutters, fire resistant doors, aluminium fabrications, sensor doors, stainless steel, steel railings and stairways, poly-carbonated canopies, stainless steel pantry cupboards, rack systems, steel buildings, automatic barriers and motor operated sliding gates and swing gates.

