Theatrist Parakrama Niriella to inaugurate Bahuroopi - 2017

Mysuru, Jan. 9- This year's Bahuroopi International Theatre Festival will be inaugurated by Parakrama Niriella, a renowned Sri Lankan Theatre Director and Playwright on Jan. 13 at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises. About Parakrama: Having completed his studies in theatre from the Academy of Lionel Wendt Memorial Art Centre in Colombo, Parakrama began his career as a Pioneer member of the first Street Drama group in Sri Lanka and later expanded his creative activities into the fields of Cinema and Television which brought him fame and prestigious awards both nationally and internationally.

