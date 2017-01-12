Theatre shapes personalities and identities, says Parakrama Niriella

Caption: Kannada and Culture Minister Umashree is seen releasing a souvenir during the inauguration of Bahuroopi theatre festival at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises on Friday. Others seen are Kannada and Culture Director K.A. Dayanand, Mayor M.J. Ravi Kumar, MLA Vasu, PWD and District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Veteran artiste and former Rangayana Director B. Jayashree, Sri Lankan theatre personality Parakrama Niriella, ZP President Nayeema Sulthana and KSGH Music & Performing Arts University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sarvamangala Shankar.

