The Banker names Ravi Karunanayake Finance Minister of the Year in Asia-Pacific

Jan 10, Colombo: The Banker, a magazine of the British daily Financial Times, has named Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake the Finance Minister of the Year in Asia-Pacific, the Finance Ministry said. Sri Lankan Minister has been bestowed the honor by the prestigious magazine for his efforts to steer Sri Lanka into a new era of economic reform and a change of mindset.

