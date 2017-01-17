Sun Sea jurors should be 'very cautious' about relying on eyewitness evidence: judge

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has instructed the jury to be "very cautious" about relying on eyewitness evidence to find guilt in the case of four men accused of smuggling hundreds of Tamil migrants to Canada. Justice William Ehrcke noted that the jury had heard evidence from witnesses that on more than one occasion, they were shown photographs by the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency and asked if they could identify anyone pictured.

