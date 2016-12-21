Sri Lanka's Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms recommends foreign judges in judicial mechanisms

Jan 03, Colombo: The Consultations Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms appointed by the Sri Lankan Prime Minister on 26 January 2016 has handed over its complete report to the Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera on Tuesday. In its report the Task Force has recommended including at least one international judge in the judicial process seeking accountability for the war time abuses during the last phase of the country's decades-long civil war.

