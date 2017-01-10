Sri Lanka's opposition protests port ...

Sri Lanka's opposition protests port lease with China ties

Thursday

" Hundreds of opposition supporters and farmers have protested the Sri Lankan government's plan to lease a southern seaport to a Chinese-controlled joint venture in exchange for the heavy loans to build the port. The protesters led by Marxist party People's Liberation Front said Thursday the proposed partnership is akin to a sellout of the country.

