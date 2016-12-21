Sri Lanka's largest fully integrated ...

Sri Lanka's largest fully integrated tire plant to be built in Horana ...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 02, Colombo: Rigid Tyre Corporation Ltd. equipped with the latest technology will invest Rs. 11.25 billion to build a new tire plant in the Board of Investments Industrial Zone in Wagawatta, Horana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,737 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,685

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC