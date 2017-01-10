Sri Lanka's GRI building pneumatic ti...

Sri Lanka's GRI building pneumatic tire plant

Read more: Tire Business

Industrial tire specialist Global Rubber Industries has broken ground on a plant in Badalgama for pneumatic agricultural, industrial, OTR and construction tires, with trial production anticipated before year-end. GRI is budgeting $40 million-plus for the new factory, which will be built on 10 acres of land belonging to GRI, adjacent to its existing solid industrial tire factory.

Chicago, IL

