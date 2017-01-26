Sri Lanka's fugitive ex-diplomat living In UAE, Court told

Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's former Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, who has been issued an international warrant for his arrest, is now living in the United Arab Emirates , the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of Sri Lanka police has informed the court. The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on 19 October 2016 allowed the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Police to issue an international warrant to arrest Weeratunga in connection with the investigation into the financial irregularities with regard to the MiG aircraft deal.

