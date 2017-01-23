Sri Lanka's Attorney General to file ...

Sri Lanka's Attorney General to file charges against Pillayan on Tamil MP's murder

Jan 25, Colombo: The Attorney General of Sri Lanka has informed the Supreme Court that state intends to file charges against the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who is in remand custody over the killing of former Batticaloa district Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham. The Attorney General made this statement when the court yesterday took up a fundamental rights violation petition filed by the former Chief Minister challenging the Batticaloa Magistrate's order extending his remand for over one year under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

