Sri Lankans urged to conserve water and electricity as rains not sufficient

Jan 22, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center today urged the people to conserve water and electricity as the rains received today in many parts of the country are not enough to alleviate the severe drought prevailing in the country. Deputy Director of Disaster Management Center Pradeep Kodippili told BBC Sandeshaya that over a million people have been affected by the drought.

