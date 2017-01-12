Sri Lankans protest against Chinese i...

Sri Lankans protest against Chinese investment

FOR generations, Priyantha Ananda's family sold kalu dodol -a sticky sweet made of coconut milk and rice flour-on the old Tangalle road in Hambantota. The government moved his wayside shop in 2008 to build a sprawling commercial port, financed by Chinese loans.

