Sri Lankan signs US$125 million credit with World Bank to modernize agriculture

Jan 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka has signed a US$125 million credit with the World Bank to help the country modernize its agriculture sector. Sri Lanka aims to make the sector more efficient and attractive as a modern business, more responsive to consumer demand, and more environmentally sustainable and resilient to climate change, a World Bank statement said.

Chicago, IL

