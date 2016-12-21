Sri Lankan shares fall as Keells draws selling

Jan 2 Sri Lankan shares fell on the first trading day of 2017 as investors sold market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc and other blue chips amid worries over a weakening rupee and rising interest rates. Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 3.5 percent and accounted for 67.6 percent of Monday's turnover of 329.2 million rupees .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.