Sri Lankan shares end at over 1-wk hi...

Sri Lankan shares end at over 1-wk high amid EU trade concession news

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Jan 11 Sri Lankan shares ended at their highest in over a week led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings as speculation over the country regaining a trade concession helped boost sentiment, stockbrokers said. The European Commission, after close of market hours, said in a statement that it has proposed increased market access for Sri Lanka as a reform incentive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,579 • Total comments across all topics: 277,840,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC