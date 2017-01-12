Sri Lankan shares end at 2-wk high on...

Sri Lankan shares end at 2-wk high on proposed EU trade concession

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Reuters

Jan 13 Sri Lankan stocks ended at their highest level in two weeks on Friday, led by beverage and manufacturing shares, as sentiment improved after a European Union executive proposed that the bloc reinstates a trade concession to Sri Lanka. The European Commission on Wednesday said in a statement that it has proposed increased market access or Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus for Sri Lanka as a reform incentive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC