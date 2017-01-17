Sri Lankan rupee weaker on foreign bank dollar demand
Jan 18 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday due to importer dollar demand, after sales by foreign banks had helped the U.S. currency to edge up in the previous two sessions, dealers said. The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and net selling of government securities by foreign investors, while the central bank has adjusted the spot rupee reference rate to a record low of 150.15 rupees per dollar.
