Sri Lankan rupee ends lower; cenbank sets spot ref rate at record low
Jan 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended marginally weaker on Friday on importer dollar demand and with the central bank adjusting the spot reference rate to a record low of 150.15 rupees per dollar, dealers said. The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and net selling of government securities by foreign investors, they added.
