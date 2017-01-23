Sri Lankan rupee eases on importer dollar demand

Jan 24 The Sri Lankan rupee eased on Tuesday as importer dollar demand outpaced mild greenback sales by exporters, while the market expects the downward pressure to continue until some steady foreign inflows come in, dealers said. Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards trading at 151.05/20 per dollar at 0615 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 150.90/151.10.

