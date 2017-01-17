Sri Lankan Prime Minister holds discussions with world leaders on...
Jan 20, Davos: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is leading the Sri Lankan delegation to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland held discussions with several heads of states and business giants on expanding bilateral ties and boosting trade and investment. Meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, Premier Wickremesinghe exchanged ideas with the Norwegian leader on the course of action that could be taken to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two nations, while simultaneously conducting a review on the bilateral plans and programs currently in effect.
