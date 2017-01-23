Sri Lankan Prime Minister highlights migrant workers' issues at Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Jan 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today highlighting the issues faced by the migrant workers said it is necessary for all stakeholders to get together in addressing the matters important to the migrant workers. Addressing the senior officials meeting and Fourth Ministerial Consultations of Abu Dhabi dialogue in Colombo today, the Premier said a majority of the migrant workers are women and it is important to look into their problems related to their employment as well as the welfare of their families and children.

