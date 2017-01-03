Sri Lankan President orders immediate steps to prevent abuse of intellectual property rights
Jan 10, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the relevant officials to take immediate steps to correctly implement the existing laws to prevent the abuse of intellectual property rights as well as to implement new rules and regulations if the existing laws are inadequate. The President gave these instructions at a discussion held yesterday at the Presidential Secretariat with a group of artistes and relevant officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec 26
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC