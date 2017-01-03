Sri Lankan President orders immediate steps to prevent abuse of intellectual property rights

Jan 10, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the relevant officials to take immediate steps to correctly implement the existing laws to prevent the abuse of intellectual property rights as well as to implement new rules and regulations if the existing laws are inadequate. The President gave these instructions at a discussion held yesterday at the Presidential Secretariat with a group of artistes and relevant officials.

