Sri Lankan nabbed at BIA for attempting to smuggle out over Rs. 112 million worth foreign currency
Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka Customs officials have arrested a Sri Lankan national this morning at the Departure Lounge of the Colombo International Airport in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs. 112 million.
