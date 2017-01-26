Sri Lankan nabbed at BIA for attempti...

Sri Lankan nabbed at BIA for attempting to smuggle out over Rs. 112 million worth foreign currency

Jan 30, Colombo: Sri Lanka Customs officials have arrested a Sri Lankan national this morning at the Departure Lounge of the Colombo International Airport in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs. 112 million.

