Sri Lankan government issues guidelines on drone journalism
Jan 11, Colombo: Following the seizure by security officers of a drone fitted with a camera, deployed by a private TV channel during last week's clashes at Hambantota, the Government Information Department has issued guidelines on the usage of drones for purposes of journalism. In a media release issued by Director Information A. Hilmy Mohamed, the Media Ministry sought to stress that the use of drones for journalism in Sri Lanka must be, at all times, in compliance with the regulations issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka in February 2016, CA-IS-2016-GEN-001 titled 'Requirements for Operation of Pilotless Aircraft '.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec 26
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC