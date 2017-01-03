Sri Lankan government issues guidelines on drone journalism

Jan 11, Colombo: Following the seizure by security officers of a drone fitted with a camera, deployed by a private TV channel during last week's clashes at Hambantota, the Government Information Department has issued guidelines on the usage of drones for purposes of journalism. In a media release issued by Director Information A. Hilmy Mohamed, the Media Ministry sought to stress that the use of drones for journalism in Sri Lanka must be, at all times, in compliance with the regulations issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka in February 2016, CA-IS-2016-GEN-001 titled 'Requirements for Operation of Pilotless Aircraft '.

