Sri Lankan government explains land allocation to Hambanthota Port development project

Jan 05, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government today reiterated that the 15,000 acres of land proposed to be allocated for the Hambanthota Port development project is mostly state land and it will not be handed over to China as reports claimed. Issuing a press release the Government Information Department said it is a "blatant lie" to say that 15,000 acres in Hambantota will be handed over to China as different investors from different countries will arrive to the industrial, technological and tourism zones constructed under the plan.

