Sri Lankan court orders police to produce suspects of 928 kg cocaine shipment

Jan 18, Colombo: Colombo Magistrate Court Wednesday ordered the Police Narcotic Bureau to arrest the suspects linked to the last month's cocaine haul of 928 kilograms and produce them in court. Acting on a tip, Sri Lanka Police Narcotics Bureau on 8th December seized the largest ever cocaine haul discovered in the South Asian region on board of an India-bound ship docked at the island's main Colombo Port.

