Sri Lankan court orders police to pro...

Sri Lankan court orders police to produce suspects of 928 kg cocaine shipment

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 18, Colombo: Colombo Magistrate Court Wednesday ordered the Police Narcotic Bureau to arrest the suspects linked to the last month's cocaine haul of 928 kilograms and produce them in court. Acting on a tip, Sri Lanka Police Narcotics Bureau on 8th December seized the largest ever cocaine haul discovered in the South Asian region on board of an India-bound ship docked at the island's main Colombo Port.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC