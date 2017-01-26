Sri Lanka working to increase forest density to 32 percent within next four years
Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said his plan as the Minister of Environment is to increase the forest density from the current 27-28 percent to 32 percent within the next four years. "According to the climate and weather conditions caused by the environmental damage in our country, similar to many other countries, all beings including humans have to face a challenge for their living" the President said.
