Sri Lanka will try to negotiate separate trade agreements with Britain - PM
Jan 22, Colombo: Even if Sri Lanka regains the European Union's GSP+ tariff concession, the government will try to negotiate separate trade agreements with Britain when it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said. "If Britain is not in European Union, then we have to discuss about it ," the Premier told BBC during a television interview in Davos while attending the annual World Economic Forum last week.
