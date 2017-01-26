Sri Lanka welcomes India's largest business chamber at Jaffna International Trade Fair
Jan 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka today welcomed the India's largest and oldest business chamber, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India which has sent a 75-member delegation to participate in the Jaffna International Trade Fair , opened today in Jaffna. Welcoming India's leading apex Chamber, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen extended fullest support to the Chamber's initiatives in Sri Lanka.
