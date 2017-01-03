Sri Lanka war victims have no trust in domestic mechanism, CTF says...

Sri Lanka war victims have no trust i...

2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 05, Colombo: The Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation mechanisms says the victims have no trust that justice will be meted out by a domestic mechanism while the Sri Lankan government has reiterated its stance that there will be no foreign judges in the judicial process seeking accountability for the war time abuses during the last phase of the country's decades-long civil war. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the civil society to pressure the government to implement the recommendations made by the Consultation Task Force on including at least one foreign judge in the accountability mechanism, the Secretary of the Consultation Task Force Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu told BBC Sandeshaya.

Chicago, IL

