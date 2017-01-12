Sri Lanka urges APTA member states to...

Sri Lanka urges APTA member states to expand trade, investment and economic integration

Jan 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka has urged the members of the Asia Pacific Trade Agreement conclude negotiations early to broaden the trade agreements and expand into services to pave the way to further expansion of trade, investment and economic integration among the member countries.

