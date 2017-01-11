Sri Lanka, UK discuss advancing bilateral trade and investment
Jan 11, London: Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom discussed advancing bilateral trade and investment following the UK's decision to withdraw from the European Union. Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera, met the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the UK, Boris Johnson, yesterday, 10th January 2017, at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London.
