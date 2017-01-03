Sri Lanka Treasury allocates Rs. 680 million to develop tourist-related infrastructure

Jan 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka targeting 4 million tourist arrivals by 2020 will spend more money in upgrading tourist sites to ensure better facilities and access for visitors this year, according to a report in Xinhua. Janaka Sugathadasa, Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism Development, said the Treasury had allocated 680 million rupees to develop tourist-related infrastructure.

