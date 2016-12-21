Sri Lanka to implement RTI Act from Feb. 4
Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jan. 3 : Sri Lankan Minister of Parliamentary Reform and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilaka has said that all arrangements are in place for the implementation of the Right to Information Act from February 4. Speaking at a function held for the announcement of work for the New Year, the minister said that the RTI service will be provided to every state establishment through the appointment of an Information Officer, reports Colombo Page.
