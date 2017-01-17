Sri Lanka to enter into agreements with Ukraine and Denmark on...
Jan 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka will sign Memorandums of Understanding with the governments of Ukraine and Denmark to allow the authorities of those countries to recognize the certificates of competency issued for Sri Lankan seafarers. Currently, the seafarers holding the Certificate of Competency issued by Sri Lanka need to obtain an equivalent Certificate of Competency issued from the government of the foreign country to be employed in a vessel registered in the respective country.
