Sri Lanka to construct luxury tourist camps adjacent to Yala National Park
Jan 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government with the aim to attract high-income tourists plans to construct luxury environmentally-friendly tourist camps adjacent to the Yala National Park in the deep South. Earlier the government had allocated a land of seven acres belonging to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority in Palatupana area to the Wild Coast Lodge Ltd in 2012 to construct the tourist camps.
