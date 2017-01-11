Sri Lanka to amend prevention of mosq...

Sri Lanka to amend prevention of mosquito breeding act to control rising dengue disease

Jan 12, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government says dengue has become a major issue in Sri Lanka and the most fruitful step to face this challenge is to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. During the first ten days of this year, 780 suspected dengue cases have been reported to the Epidemiology Unit from all over the island.

