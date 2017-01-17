Sri Lanka: Tamil land officials, uprooted villagers urge action from Eastern Tamil politicians
The land-owners who were engaged in clearing their lands at Chavukkadi, located 18 km northeast of Batticaloa city within the Chengkaladi division, were recently blocked by armed SL policemen. Some Muslim people were accompanying the Sinhala policemen with the claim of ownership to the same lands.
